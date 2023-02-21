Track & Field’s Lyston and Sophia Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that both Brianna Lyston and Matthew Sophia have been named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. Combined, this is the fourth and fifth weekly honor from the conference for the Tigers this season.

Lyston ran the fifth fastest 60-meter time in the nation this week at 7.30 seconds in LSU Twilight’s final. She finished in second in both the prelims and finals behind her teammate junior Favour Ofili. Her final time shaved .09 seconds off of her 7.39 second time from the prelims. This is Lyston’s first weekly honor from the SEC.

Sophia placed first in the 60-meter hurdles’ prelims and finals at the LSU Twilight. The freshman ran a time of 7.89 seconds in the prelims and a time of 7.93 seconds in the finals. He currently ranks tied for ninth in the SEC with a 7.75 (converted from 7.73) earlier this season at the Red Raider Open. This is Sophia’s first weekly honor from the SEC.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Indoors

Favour Ofili – Women’s Runner of the Week (February 7)

Favour Ofili – Co-Women’s Runner of the Week (February 14)

Michaela Rose – Co-Women’s Runner of the Week (February 14)

Brianna Lyston – Women’s Freshman of the Week (February 21)

Matthew Sophia – Men’s Freshman of the Week (February 21)

