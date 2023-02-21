Strong Winds Force Suspension of Second Round at The Prestige

BATON ROUGE – Strong winds forced the suspension of the second round of The Prestige on Tuesday with four LSU golfers still on the course.

Winds gusts between 40-50 miles per hour halted play midway through the second round with half of the 24-team field still on the course. LSU along with 11 other teams will resume its second round on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. CT followed by a shotgun start third round at 12:30 p.m. CT.

LSU’s only golfer to complete the second round was Garrett Barber, who carded a 2-over par 73. Barber stands at 7-over 149 (76-73) through 36 holes.

LSU’s Drew Doyle and Nicholas Arcement both got through 15 holes on Wednesday. Doyle stands at 2-over for his round, while Arcement is at 3-over par. After firing a 3-under 68 on Monday, Doyle is currently tied for 14th place at 1-under.

Connor Gaunt and Cohen Trolio are both 1-over through 12 holes. Gaunt eagled the par 5 12th hole and added three birdies during his partial round.

As a team, the Tigers stand at +19 and tied for 18th place. LSU was 6-over as a team for the second round when play was suspended. Pepperdine (-14) and Stanford (-10) lead the team competition.

At the individual tournament being played at The Golf Club at Terra Lago, LSU’s Luke Haskew followed his opening round 3-under 69 with a 1-over 73 and is tied for fifth with a 36-hole score of 2-under.

Michael Sanders is tied for 22nd at 4-over 148 (72-76), while Leo Johansson is tied for 48th at 22-over (80-86).