Reese Notches SEC Record Sixth Conference Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Angel Reese notched her SEC record sixth Conference Player of the Week honor of the season on Tuesday after leading LSU to two wins with a couple of monster performances.

Reese leads the conference in Player of the Week Awards as the regular season enters its final week. Tennessee’s Candace Parker had 5 in 2006-07 and Mississippi State’s Teira McCowan also had 5 in 2018-19.

In her first season at LSU, Reese has put up impressive numbers, averaging 23.8 and 15.5 points per game. She has recorded a double-double in 25 of LSU’s 26 games and is two double-doubles shy of Sylvia Fowles’ school record of 27 double-doubles in a season.

In games last week against Ole Miss and at Florida, Reese was unstoppable with historic performances in both games. She averaged 30.5 points and 18.0 rebounds in those games. She recorded a double-double in the first half of both games, giving her nine first half double-doubles this season.

Reese scored a career-high 36 points Thursday against Ole Miss and hauled in 20 rebounds, her fourth 20+ points and 20+ rebounds game of the season to lead the country. It marked the first time since 1978 (Maree Jackson) that a LSU player had 30+ points (or 35+ points) and 20+ rebounds. It marked the 11th time in LSU history a player had 30 and 20 and it was the seventh time a player had 35 and 20.

Jackson had previously recorded all of LSU’s 35/20 games. Julie Gross had one 30/20 game. Gross, Jackson and Reese are the only three players in LSU history to record 30/20 games.

Reese’s 36 points were the most by a LSU player since Cornelia Gayden scored 49 vs. Jackson State in 1995.

In Sunday’s game at Florida, Reese had 25 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals. She became the first SEC player in the past 20 season with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a conference game.