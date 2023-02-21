Redoutey Rakes, No. 14/15 LSU Tops LA Tech, 3-1

RUSTON, La. – Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey hit a pair of solo shots to help No. 14/15 LSU defeat Louisiana Tech, 3-1, Tuesday night at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

Redoutey finished 2-for-3 at the plate and recorded her seventh career multi-hit and multi-RBI game. By hitting her fourth and fifth career home runs, Redoutey became the first Tiger with multiple homers in a single game this season and first since junior Taylor Pleasants did it last year against McNeese. Center fielder Ciara Briggs was also 2-for-3 at the dish, recording her 45th career multiple-hit game.

Sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin got the start Tuesday and threw four strikeouts and gave up two hits and three walks through 4.0 innings. Freshman Sydney Berzon entered the game in the bottom of the fifth and earned her fourth win of the season striking out three batters and gave up four hits, one walk and no runs in 2.2 innings. Graduate Ali Kilponen replaced Berzon with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and struck out the final batter of the night to be credited with the save. Kilponen has two saves this season and now ranks No. 4 all-time with seven career saves.

After both clubs went scoreless in the first inning, Redoutey led off the inning with a solo shot straight to center field for her first home run of the season. The pitchers battled in the third and fourth inning without giving up a run before the Lady Techsters tied the game in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Brooke Diaz.

The Tigers responded in the top of the sixth when Redoutey crushed her second homer of the game – a two-out longball to right field. Left fielder Ali Newland singled to center field before catcher Maci Bergeron brought her home on an RBI-double to give the Tigers a 3-1 advantage through six and a half innings.

LA Tech threatened with the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but Pleasants made a play at the plate to save a run and Berzon struck out her third batter of the night to end the inning. LSU could not cross another run in the seventh and after two quick outs in the bottom half inning, Berzon gave up a single and a walk before calling it a night. Kilponen replaced Berzon with one out left to get and secured the victory with a strikeout.

