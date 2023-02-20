USTFCCCA Rankings – February 20, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their fifth list of national rankings for the 2023 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad jumped two spots to No. 8, while the men jumped one spot to No. 27.

USTFCCCA Rankings

Sophomore Godson Oghenebrume is the newest Tiger to make the leap into the nation’s top-10 lists. Oghenebrume won the 60-meter preliminaries with a time of 6.70 seconds at the LSU Twilight on Friday. He went on to set a new personal best with a time of 6.58 seconds in the final. His time improved his third-place rank on the LSU performance list by .02 seconds and tied him for 10th in the nation. Only Richard Thompson (6.51 seconds) and Trindon Holiday (6.54 seconds) sit ahead of him on LSU’s list.

LSU currently has eight marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Favour Ofili – No. 1 – 200 Meter – 22.36

Michaela Rose – No. 2 – 800 Meter – 2:00.18

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot Put – 66’ 9.75” (20.36m)

Leah Phillips – No. 5 – 60-Meter Hurdles – 8.02

Favour Ofili – No. 6 – 60 Meter – 7.15

Brandon Hicklin – No. 7 – Long Jump – 26’ 1.75” (7.97m)

Women’s 4x400m Relay (Douglas, Ofili, Rose, Sanders) – No. 9 – 3:29.94

Godson Oghenebrume – No. 10 – 60 Meter – 6.58

2023 LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 34 – January 23

LSU Men – No. 62 – January 23

LSU Women – No. 11 – January 30

LSU Men – No. 25 – January 30

LSU Women – No. 7 – February 6

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 6

LSU Women – No. 10 – February 13

LSU Men – No. 28 – February 13

LSU Women – No. 8 – February 20

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 20

