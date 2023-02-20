Tigers Lead By 9 After Two Rounds; Tejedo, Lindblad 1-2 In Individual Competition

BATON ROUGE – One of LSU women’s golf Coach Garrett Runion’s goals is to improve the team score from round-to-round.

So, what do you follow a 12-under 276 round from Sunday with on Monday in the second round of the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida? How about a 14-under par 276 over the Suntree Country Club’s Classic Course.

The Tigers, ranked eighth in the Golfweek/Sagarin performance rankings, is at 26-under par after 36 holes with a two-day total of 550 (276-274). LSU is nine shots clear of Auburn at 17-under 559 (281-278) with UCF and Northwestern tied for third at 561.

Individually, it was a great day for all five team members of LSU as they all posted under par rounds in the play five, count four format.

The 274 round is the third lowest aggregate score in LSU women’s golf history and the lowest of the season, eclipsing the 275 LSU shot at City Park in the New Orleans opener in the fall.

Senior Ingrid Lindblad moved to the lead late in the round for a short time after a birdie-par-eagle finish in which she posted a three on the par 5. 460-yard 18th hole. That gave the defending champion a clean card of 5-under 67 and a two-day total of 9-under 135 (68-67).

But in the final group, junior Carla Tejedo, who was tied for second after a clean card first-round 66, posted six birdies, including two on 17 and 18, to get home in 4-under 68 and she now is the only player in double figures under par after 36 holes at 10-under 134.

She is one shot ahead of four golfers including Lindblad, Mirabel Ting of Augusta, Lottie Woad of Florida State and Annabell Fuller of Florida who are all at 9-under par 135.

LSU also counted a 69 from sophomore Aine Donegan, who also had six birdies and overcame an early double bogey. Freshman Edit Hertzman posted four birdies in a 2-under par round of 70.

Hertzman moved up six sports to a tie for 13th at 4-under 140 (70-70) and Donegan jumped 20 spots to T20 (72-69) in the individual competition.

Latanna Stone was also under par with a 1-under 71 to stand at 1-under for the tournament at 143.

Scoring has been good in the tournament with the scoring average for the 97 players at 72.85 through 36 holes on the 6,362, par 72 layout. LSU continues to lead the field in scoring on the par 5 holes at 4.63 and is second on par 4 holes at -7. The Tigers are the event leader with 44 birdies, including 23 on Monday’s card.

Tejedo and Lindblad have both played the par 5s in 6-under par with Hertzman tops for the team at 4-under on the par 4 holes. Donegan leads the team on the par 3 holes at 3-under par.

Tejedo has the tournament lead in birdies with 13.

It will be a final round shotgun start on Tuesday with the round set to begin at 8 a.m. CT. LSU will play with Auburn, UCF and Northwestern starting on holes 1-3. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

Moon Golf Invitational

Suntree Country Club

Melbourne, Florida

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 LSU 276-274 – 550 -26; 2 Auburn 281-278 – 559 -17; T3 UCF 278-283 – 561 -15; T3 Northwestern 281-280 – 561 -15; T5 Florida 281-283 – 564 -12; T5 Michigan 286-278 – 564 -12; 7 Clemson 279-288 – 567 -9; 8 Vanderbilt 282-286 – 568 -8; Arkansas 285-284 – 569 -7; 10 Michigan State 285-289 – 574 -2; 11 North Carolina 291-285 – 576 E; T12 Florida State 286-291 – 577 +1; T12 Virginia Tech 284-293 – 577 +1; 14 Augusta 288-296 – 584 +8; 15 Alabama 289-297 – 586 +10; 16 Louisville 295-292 – 587 +11; 17 Miami 300-304 – 604 +28

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Carla Tejedo, LSU – 66-68 – 134 -10

T2 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU – 68-67 – 135 -9

T2 Mirabel Ting, Augusta – 68-67 – 135 -9

T2 Lottie Woad, Florida State – 66-69 – 135 -9

T2 Annabell Fuller, Florida, 66-69 – 135 -9

LSU Scores

1 Carla Tejedo 66-68 – 134 -10

T2 Ingrid Lindblad 68-67 – 135 -9

T13 Edit Hertzman 70-70 – 140 -4

T20 Aine Donegan 72-69 – 141 -3

T33 Latanna Stone 72-71 – 143 -1

T57 Jessica Bailey 70-76 – 146 +2