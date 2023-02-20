Pellacani Selected as LEN European Aquatics Female Diver of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Chiara Pellacani was named the LEN European Aquatics Female Diver of the Year last week, the organization announced.

Pellacani, a native of Rome, Italy, immediately acclimated to the high standards of the LSU diving program after joining in the Spring semester of 2022. She finished the season with three months of collegiate competition under her belt and won SEC Female Freshman Diver of the Year.

Now, Pellacani has earned international recognition from LEN for her performances in the international and collegiate circuits. At the NCAA level, she just returned from the 2023 SEC Championships, where she earned two bronze medals in the springboard events. Pellacani, behind her teammate Montserrat Lavenant, earned the third-most points of any diver at the SEC meet.

Pellacani, a sophomore on the LSU diving team, qualified for diving regionals in each event. She and the rest of the diving team begin preparation for diving zones Tuesday. The Tigers will compete in Diving Zone D, which is held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota’s campus.