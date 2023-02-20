LSU Remains At No. 5 In AP Poll

LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE – LSU(25-1, 13-1 SEC)  remained at No. 5 in Monday’s latest AP Poll as the Tigers enter the final week of the regular season.

With two regular season games remaining, LSU will travel to Nashville to square off at Vanderbilt on Thursday before hosting Mississippi State Sunday for the season finale.

LSU has already secured a top four seed in the SEC Tournament next week, but with two wins this week the Tigers would clinch to No. 2 seed for the second year in a row.

AP Poll – February 20, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (27-0)

Southeastern Women

 @ Ole Miss W 64-57 699 (27)
2 Indiana (26-1)

Big Ten Women

 vs Purdue W 83-60 672 (1)
3 Stanford (25-3)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs USC W 50-47 634
4 UConn (24-4)

Big East Women

 2 @ Villanova W 60-51 585
5 LSU (25-1)

Southeastern Women

 @ Florida W 90-79 573
6 Iowa (22-5)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Nebraska W 80-60 567
7 Maryland (22-5)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Michigan State W 66-61 522
8 Utah (23-3)

Pacific 12 Women

 4 @ Arizona State W 74-69 507
9 Virginia Tech (22-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 vs North Carolina State W 75-62 488
10 Notre Dame (22-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 @ Pittsburgh W 83-43 464
11 Duke (23-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 @ Virginia W 56-52

Game Recap

 416
12 Michigan (20-6)

Big Ten Women

 @ Indiana L 68-52 340
13 Oklahoma (22-4)

Big 12 Women

 2 @ Kansas W 86-80 336
14 Arizona (21-6)

Pacific 12 Women

 4 vs Colorado W 61-42 322
15 Villanova (23-5)

Big East Women

 1 vs UConn L 60-51 296
16 Ohio State (22-5)

Big Ten Women

 3 @ Penn State W 67-55

Game Recap

 291
17 UCLA (21-6)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 @ California W 67-54

Game Recap

 279
18 Gonzaga (25-3)

West Coast Women

 2 vs Saint Mary’s W 65-51

Game Recap

 206
19 Texas (21-7)

Big 12 Women

 2 vs West Virginia W 74-48 186
20 Iowa State (17-7)

Big 12 Women

 2 @ Baylor W 81-77

Game Recap

 167
21 Colorado (21-6)

Pacific 12 Women

 @ Arizona L 61-42

Game Recap

 113
22 North Carolina (19-8)

Atlantic Coast Women

 3 vs Wake Forest W 71-58 100
23 Florida State (22-7)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs Georgia Tech W 80-66

Game Recap

 96
24 UNLV (25-2)

Mountain West Women

 1 vs San Jose State W 77-60

Game Recap

 78
25 Illinois (20-7)

Big Ten Women

 vs Penn State W 85-62 29

Others receiving votes:

Middle Tennessee 29, South Florida 25, Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, North Carolina State 13, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Marquette 3, Cleveland State 3, South Dakota State 2, Toledo 1, USC 1, Columbia 1, Illinois State 1, UMass 1, Ole Miss 1

