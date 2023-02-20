LSU Remains At No. 5 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU(25-1, 13-1 SEC) remained at No. 5 in Monday’s latest AP Poll as the Tigers enter the final week of the regular season.

With two regular season games remaining, LSU will travel to Nashville to square off at Vanderbilt on Thursday before hosting Mississippi State Sunday for the season finale.

LSU has already secured a top four seed in the SEC Tournament next week, but with two wins this week the Tigers would clinch to No. 2 seed for the second year in a row.

AP Poll – February 20, 2023

Others receiving votes:

Middle Tennessee 29, South Florida 25, Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, North Carolina State 13, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Marquette 3, Cleveland State 3, South Dakota State 2, Toledo 1, USC 1, Columbia 1, Illinois State 1, UMass 1, Ole Miss 1