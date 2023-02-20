LSU Remains At No. 5 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU(25-1, 13-1 SEC) remained at No. 5 in Monday’s latest AP Poll as the Tigers enter the final week of the regular season.
With two regular season games remaining, LSU will travel to Nashville to square off at Vanderbilt on Thursday before hosting Mississippi State Sunday for the season finale.
LSU has already secured a top four seed in the SEC Tournament next week, but with two wins this week the Tigers would clinch to No. 2 seed for the second year in a row.
AP Poll – February 20, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (27-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ Ole Miss W 64-57
|699 (27)
|2
|Indiana (26-1)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Purdue W 83-60
|672 (1)
|3
|Stanford (25-3)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs USC W 50-47
|634
|4
|UConn (24-4)
Big East Women
|2
|@ Villanova W 60-51
|585
|5
|LSU (25-1)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ Florida W 90-79
|573
|6
|Iowa (22-5)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Nebraska W 80-60
|567
|7
|Maryland (22-5)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Michigan State W 66-61
|522
|8
|Utah (23-3)
Pacific 12 Women
|4
|@ Arizona State W 74-69
|507
|9
|Virginia Tech (22-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|vs North Carolina State W 75-62
|488
|10
|Notre Dame (22-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|@ Pittsburgh W 83-43
|464
|11
|Duke (23-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|@ Virginia W 56-52
|416
|12
|Michigan (20-6)
Big Ten Women
|–
|@ Indiana L 68-52
|340
|13
|Oklahoma (22-4)
Big 12 Women
|2
|@ Kansas W 86-80
|336
|14
|Arizona (21-6)
Pacific 12 Women
|4
|vs Colorado W 61-42
|322
|15
|Villanova (23-5)
Big East Women
|1
|vs UConn L 60-51
|296
|16
|Ohio State (22-5)
Big Ten Women
|3
|@ Penn State W 67-55
|291
|17
|UCLA (21-6)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|@ California W 67-54
|279
|18
|Gonzaga (25-3)
West Coast Women
|2
|vs Saint Mary’s W 65-51
|206
|19
|Texas (21-7)
Big 12 Women
|2
|vs West Virginia W 74-48
|186
|20
|Iowa State (17-7)
Big 12 Women
|2
|@ Baylor W 81-77
|167
|21
|Colorado (21-6)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|@ Arizona L 61-42
|113
|22
|North Carolina (19-8)
Atlantic Coast Women
|3
|vs Wake Forest W 71-58
|100
|23
|Florida State (22-7)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs Georgia Tech W 80-66
|96
|24
|UNLV (25-2)
Mountain West Women
|1
|vs San Jose State W 77-60
|78
|25
|Illinois (20-7)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Penn State W 85-62
|29
Others receiving votes:
Middle Tennessee 29, South Florida 25, Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, North Carolina State 13, Florida Gulf Coast 7, Louisville 7, Tennessee 7, Marquette 3, Cleveland State 3, South Dakota State 2, Toledo 1, USC 1, Columbia 1, Illinois State 1, UMass 1, Ole Miss 1