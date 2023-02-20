Gymnastics Week Seven Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The eighth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team (3-5, 3-3 SEC) remains in the top-10 in the first National Qualifying Score (NQS) ranking of the 2023 season following a season-high score of 198.100 on Friday night.

The Tigers own an NQS of 197.335 in the week seven rankings, which is the average of a team’s top six scores, three of which must be away and the highest score dropped. LSU’s six scores are 197.450, 197.700 and 198.100 from home meets and 197.500, 197.250 and 196.775 away from the PMAC.



LSU defeated No. 2 Florida with a score of 198.100-197.975 on Friday night in the PMAC to record the team’s first 198-plus score of the season and the ninth highest overall score in program history.



In the event rankings, The Tigers remained third on vault and improved to fifth on floor, sixth on bars and eleventh on beam.

Junior Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Aleah Finnegan both rank amongst the top-10 gymnasts in the country as Bryant sits at No. 4 overall and Finnegan sits at No. 7.

The two also own top-10 rankings on multiple events. Bryant placed second on vault and ninth on beam while Finnegan placed fifth on beam and eighth on floor.

LSU travels to Tuscaloosa this week to face No. 9 Alabama on Friday, February 24, at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus.

Week Seven Road To National Rankings (2/20/23)