Doyle Fires 3-Under 69 to Lead LSU on Day 1 of The Prestige

BATON ROUGE – Drew Doyle carded a 3-under round of 68 to lead LSU on the opening round of The Prestige Monday at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

As a team, the Tigers stand in a tie for 18th place at 13-over par through the first round. Pepperdine leads the 24-team field at 8-under par. They are followed by Stanford (-7), TCU (-5), Texas Tech (-4), Loyola Marymount (-3) and Baylor (-3).

Doyle, a junior, put together a solid round with four birdies and a bogey to finish at 3-under and in a tie for sixth place overall after 18 holes. The 68 marked Doyle’s eighth under-par round this season. He led the Tigers with a 70.27 stroke average in 15 rounds during the fall.

Other counting scores for the Tigers during the first round of the 54-hole event include Nicholas Arcement with a 75, Garrett Barber with a 76, and Cohen Trolio with a 78. Connor Gaunt rounded out the scoring for LSU with an 80.

At the individual tournament being played at The Golf Club at Terra Lago, LSU’s Luke Haskew is tied for third with an opening round of 3-under 69. Haskew carded five birdies to go along with a pair of birdies during the opening round.

Other individual scores for LSU include Michael Sanders at even par 72 and Leo Johansson with a plus-8 80.

The second round resumes on Tuesday with the Tigers teeing off at 1 p.m. CT. The tournament, which LSU has won three times, concludes on Wednesday.