Berzon Selected SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon has been selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week Monday afternoon by the league office.

It is the second consecutive week that an LSU student-athlete won a SEC softball weekly accolade.

Berzon finished the weekend with a 0.68 ERA, went 2-0 in the circle and earned one save in 10.1 innings pitched. Berzon tallied nine strikeouts in three appearances, including a season-high six strikeouts in the 3-1 win over Central Arkansas on Feb. 19.

Berzon leads the SEC with three saves and ranks No. 4 in the league with a 0.39 ERA over 18.0 innings pitched. It is her first SEC award.

