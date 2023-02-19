Tigers Take Down Undefeated TCU, 6-1

Fort Worth, Texas – The LSU women’s tennis team (5-1) handed the TCU Horned Frogs (6-1) its first loss of the dual season after defeating the home team by a score of 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Really proud of the girls for their performance today,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “It wasn’t the easiest conditions to play tennis in today, but we managed ourselves and our tennis pretty darn well. There’s still a bunch of stuff that we can continue to work on and improve, but the team’s resilience and poise that was on display today was excellent.”

Doubles Results

The senior pair of Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt struck first in doubles play when the duo took down Margaret Polk and Destinee Martins by a score of 6-1 at the No. 3 doubles court.

The Horned Frogs responded with a win at the No. 2 spot, where the No. 31-ranked duo of Helena Narmont and Yu-Chin Tsai defeated senior Nina Geissler and junior Kylie Collins by a score of 6-2.

The doubles point was clinched at the top court, where the No. 12 duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase defeated Mercedes Aristegui and Jade Otway. The Tiger duo fell to a 2-1 deficit before winning five of the last seven games to win 6-2 and secure LSU’s sixth doubles point in as many matches this season.

Singles Results

TCU equalized after scoring the first singles point of the match at the No. 3 singles court after Jade Otway defeated Carrington. Otway narrowly defeated Carrington by a score of 6-4 in the first set. In the second set, the two exchanged games and sat split at 6-6, requiring a tiebreaker to decide the match. In the tiebreaker, Otway held off Carrington and won by a score of 7-5 to secure TCU’s lone point of the afternoon.

The Tigers retook the lead at the top singles court after No. 10 Collins took down Tiphanie Lemaitre. Lemaitre blanked Collins in the first set, 6-0, before Collins replied with a 6-2 win in the second set to split the match and force a third set. In the third set, Collins kept her momentum and took down the Horned Frog by a score of 6-2 to complete the come from behind win.

The lead was extended to 3-1 after Geissler took down Destinee Martins in straight sets at the No. . The first set saw the two players split the first 12 games, 6-6, and required a tiebreaker to decide it. In the tiebreaker, Geissler took an early lead and did not look back en route to a 7-2 win. In the second set, Geissler only dropped two games as she won 6-2 to secure a straight set win and her second singles win in dual play.

At the No. 6 court, the Tigers clinched the match and took a 4-1 lead after Vishwase defeated Yu-Chin Tsai in straight sets. Vishwase took an early lead in the first set and held off Tsai to win 7-5 and take the lead. In the second set, the set played out the same way as the first as Vishwase repeated the scoreline to clinch a straight set win and the match for LSU. The win is the freshman’s ninth of the overall season and her third in dual play.

No. 30 Komar made it 5-1 on the day after coming from behind to defeat the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, Mercedes Aristegui, in three sets at the No. 2. Aristegui took an early lead in the first set and went on to win 6-3 before Komar struck back in the second set and won 6-4 to force a third set. With momentum flipped, Komar only dropped one game in the final set as she won 6-1 to hand Aristegui her first loss of the spring and improve her own win total to 19 on the year.

The final point of the match went to LSU after Cubitt defeated Helena Narmont at the No. 5 court. Cubitt claimed the first set, 6-3, but Narmont responded with a 6-3 win in the second to force a decisive third. In the third set, Cubitt regained her feeting and only dropped one game as she won 6-1 to give LSU its sixth point of the match and end the day in style.

Up Next

The Tigers return to action on Friday, February 24 as they head down to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Waves at 2 p.m. CT.

Follow Us

LSU 6, TCU 1

Singles competition

#10 Kylie Collins (LSU) def. Tiphanie Lemaitre (TCU) 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 #30 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Jade Otway (TCU) def. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Destinee Martins (TCU) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Helena Narmont (TCU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Nikita Vishwase (LSU) def. Yu-Chin Tsai (TCU) 7-5, 7-5

Doubles competition

#12 Anastasiya Komar/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) def. Mercedes Aristegui/Jade Otway (TCU) 6-3 #31 Helena Narmont/Yu-Chin Tsai (TCU) def. Kylie Collins/Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-2 Safiya Carrington/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Margaret Polk/Destinee Martins (TCU) 6-1