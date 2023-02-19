No. 18 LSU Defeats Central Arkansas, 3-1, Wins Tenth Straight to Open the Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 18 LSU collected its 10th win of the season in a 3-1 victory over Central Arkansas (7-2) Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park. The win marks the first time the program started the season 10-0 since 2018.

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon was credited with the win and moves to 3-0 on the season. Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen earned her first save since 2022 and logged her sixth career save, moving her into a tie for sixth place all-time with Shelbi Sunseri.

In her second start of the season, Berzon finished with a season-high six strikeouts and gave up four hits, two walks and one run (unearned) in 4.1 innings. Kilponen entered the circle in the top of the fifth where she tossed a pair of strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Combined, the pitchers limited Central Arkansas to a .185 batting average and zero earned runs.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs paced the offense with three hits, one run and an RBI. Infielder Taylor Pleasants bounced back with a two-for-four day, rounding out the Tigers with multiple hits.

After a stalemate for three innings, Central Arkansas scored one run to take a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.

Sophomore McKenzie Redoutey got the offense going in the bottom of the fourth with a double to left field. Junior Raeleen Guitierrez followed by drawing a walk and freshman Maci Bergeron was hit by a pitch that loaded the bases with one out. Two batters later, junior Danieca Coffey earned a free pass from the pitcher and registered an RBI to tie the game. With the bases still juiced, Briggs singled to the shortstop, bringing Gutierrez home for the go-ahead 2-1 lead.

Kilponen entered the circle with one out and two on base in the top of the fifth inning. She retired the first five batters she faced before Briggs scored an insurance run off a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth. Kilponen went on to sit down three of the final four batters to complete the save in the 3-1 win.

On Deck

LSU will have two midweek road games as they take on Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. Feb. 21, and ULM in Monroe, La. Feb. 22.

