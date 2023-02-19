Men's Golf Opens Spring Season at The Prestige

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team opens its 2023 spring season on Monday when the Tigers join some of the nation’s top teams at The Prestige in LaQuinta, Calif.

The three-day, 54-hole event will be held at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West. In addition to the team event, LSU will have three golfers taking part in an individual tournament, which is taking place at The Golf Club at Terra Lago North Course.

The Tigers will be first off the tee in the 24-team event at 8:45 a.m. CT on Monday and they are paired with Baylor and TCU.

LSU’s lineup for the spring opener features graduate student Garrett Barber, senior Connor Gaunt, juniors Drew Doyle and Nicholas Arcement, and sophomore Cohen Trolio.

Doyle led the Tigers with a 70.27 scoring average in 15 rounds during the fall. Seven of Doyle’s 15 rounds during the fall were under par including a low of 64 at the SEC Match Play at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Ala.

Other Tigers in the lineup include Barber (70.67 average in fall), Arcement (71.0), Gaunt (72.42) and Trolio (73.22).

LSU’s three golfers competing in the individual tournament include Michael Sanders, Leo Johansson, and Luke Haskew.

LSU has twice won The Prestige, claiming the team crown in 2019 and 2016. Former Tiger Zach Wright captured medalist honors at The Prestige in 2016.

Live scoring for the event can be found at www.golfstat.com.