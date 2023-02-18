Women’s Tennis Faces Undefeated TCU on the Road

Fort Worth, Texas – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-1) hits the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at 1 p.m CT on Sunday afternoon at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

TCU (Feb. 19)

The Matchup

Sunday’s matchup will be the 20th meeting between the two programs and the first since 2005. In the series, TCU holds a 12-7 lead.

The Horned Frogs have opened the season a perfect 6-0 and are looking to improve to 7-0 with a win on Sunday for the first time since 1985. Two of their six wins came against fellow SEC opponents, taking down Alabama 4-0 on February 4 and then defeating Ole Miss by a score of 4-3 the following day.

Individual success has followed team success for TCU, with two players unbeaten in singles play this season. Mercedes Aristegui and Destinee Martins are 6-0 and 5-0 respectively, with Aristegui coming off being named Big 12 Player of the Week earlier this week. In doubles, the Horned Frogs are led by Helena Narmont and Yu-Chin Tsai, who are 5-0 and ranked No. 31 in the latest ITA doubles rankings.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers return to action for the first time since February 5, where the Tigers narrowly fell at No. 21 UCF by a score of 4-3. LSU picked up the doubles point and had straight set singles wins from Kylie Collins and Nikita Vishwase but could not find the fourth point needed to clinch the match.

The ITA individual rankings updated for the first time in 2023 last week and featured LSU’s two singles representatives and doubles duo moving around. Kylie Collins checked in at No. 10 in singles and Anastasiya Komar moved to No. 30. In doubles, Komar and Nikita Vishwase came in at No. 11.

Collins’ move to No. 10 saw her fall three spots from her previous spot. Collins has opened the dual season with a 2-1 record at the top singles court for the Tigers and recently picked up her fourth ranked win of the year last time out when she took down No. 47 Marie Mattel, 7-6(4), 6-4.

For Komar, she moved up two spots to reach a new career-high at No. 30. The Belarus native has started the dual season a perfect 4-0 and is up to 18 singles win in the overall season. In doubles, Komar and partner Vishwase moved down four spots to No. 11. The pair have posted a 4-0 record in doubles play at the top court for LSU and have helped the Tigers secure the doubles points with a win in all but one match this season.

Safiya Carrington has enjoyed a strong start in both singles and doubles this season. In singles, Carrington boasts a 4-1 record playing primarily at the No. 2 and 3 singles court for the Tigers. In doubles, Carrington and fellow senior Maggie Cubitt have won three matches in dual play, second only to the nationally ranked duo of Komar and Vishwase.

