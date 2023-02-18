Tigers Back In Action Sunday At Moon Golf Invitational

BATON ROUGE – After a successful start to the spring season at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas, the LSU women’s golf team now moves its headquarters to Melbourne, Florida for the Moon Golf Invitational which begins play on Sunday morning.

The Tigers, now ranked eighth in the Golfweek/Sagarin performance rankings, is coming off a strong second place finish at the very difficult Albany Golf Club with Latanna Stone shooting 68-70 in the final two rounds to win her first collegiate title with a 6-under score of 210.

In fact, three Tigers were in the top 10 of the final standings as Aine Donegan finished eighth and Ingrid Lindblad was tenth.

The Tigers are playing in the second of what will be three tournaments in the second half of February and return to the Moon Invitational for the third straight year. The event is played at the Classic Course at the Suntree Country Club. The format home of a PGA Champions Tour stop, the Tigers finished third in the field a year ago.

Lindblad won the individual title a year ago, posting rounds of 66-67-73 for a 10-under par total of 206.

It will be a 17-team field including LSU and host Louisville as they will be joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Augusta, UCF, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Weather is expected to be good all three days with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s.

LSU will go with the same lineup from its opening tournament with Lindblad, Stone, Carla Tejedo, Donegan and Edit Hertzman in the team and individual play and Jess Bailey playing as an individual.

The Tigers will be in the opening wave on Sunday at 7 a.m. CT with Louisville, Florida State and Michigan.

Live scoring for the event can be found at Golfstat.com.