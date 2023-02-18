Aleia Hobbs Breaks American 60-Meter Record at USATF Indoor Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weekend saw six Tigers compete at the USATF Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M. Aleia Hobbs highlighted the weekend after setting a new American record in the women’s 60-meter finals and being crowned a National Champion.

Hobbs started the day off with an auto-qualifying time of 7.02 seconds in the 60-meter prelims. She took first while fellow Tiger Mikiah Brisco took second with an auto-qualifying and season-best time of 7.09 seconds.

In the finals Hobbs went on to run an American-record time of 6.94 seconds, beating the previous American record time of 6.95 seconds set by Gail Devers in 1993. This comes three weeks after running a time of 6.98 seconds, becoming the 13th women to ever run sub-seven seconds.

“Aleia has been very consistent with all components of training,” said Coach Dennis Shaver. “I also see a strong desire from her to improve her mechanics.”

The homegrown talent that still to this day trains at LSU became the second-fastest women in world history. The current world-record holder is Russia’s Irina Privalova who set the record of 6.92 seconds in 1993.

Brisco finished fourth in the 60-meter finals with a time of 7.12 seconds.

Tonea Marshall raced in the women’s 60-meter hurdles on Saturday and clocked a prelim-winning time of 7.98 seconds. In the finals should took silver with a personal-best time of 7.85 seconds, just .02 seconds behind Alaysha Johnson.

Noah Williams also finished with a silver medal after running a time of 45.69 seconds in the 400-meter finals. This came after running a season-best and prelim-winning time of 45.42 seconds on Friday.

In the men’s Long Jump Rayvon Gray finished in third with 25’ 1.75” (7.66m). Gray also landed a jump of 24’ 11.25” (7.60m).

