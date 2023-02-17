Track & Field Wins 12 Events at the LSU Twilight

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the one-day LSU Twilight on Friday at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. The meet saw the Tigers win 12 events and set 11 new personal bests.

Final Results

Sophomore Godson Oghenebrume won the 60-meter preliminaries with a time of 6.70 seconds. He went on to set a new personal best with a time of 6.58 seconds in the final. His time improves his third-place rank on the LSU performance list by .02 seconds and ties him for 10th in the nation. Only Richard Thompson (6.51 seconds) and Trindon Holiday (6.54 seconds) sit ahead of Oghenebrume on LSU’s list.

In the women’s 60 meter, junior Favour Ofili took first in the finals with a time of 7.18 seconds. Her finals time was .03 seconds off of her personal-best time she set last week in Arkansas. In second place was freshman Brianna Lyston with a time of 7.30 seconds, shaving .09 seconds off of her prelim time of 7.39 seconds.

With his third farthest throw of the season, junior Luke Witte won his third event of the season in the men’s weight throw. Witte’s fifth throw of the day reached 70′ 6.25″ (21.49m) which was good enough to take first. All of five his throws would’ve won the event by almost two meters. Senior Claudio Romero won the men’s shot put with a throw of 59’ 3” (18.06m) and also placed third in the weight throw.

The men’s and women’s pole vaulters had great performances all around on Friday. On the men’s side, sophomore Kameron Aime took first with a personal-best vault of 16’ 6.5” (5.04m). Sophomore Johanna Duplantis led the way for the Tigers on the women’s side with a vault of 13’ 1.5” (4.00m) to take first among collegiate vaulters.

Additional Personal Bests

Hannah Douglas – 60 meter – 7.60

Shanya Luna – 3000 meter – 10:47.71

Adele Broussard – 3000 meter – 10:15.78

Aly Jo Warren – Pole vault – 12’ 1.5”

Emma Engelhardt – High jump – 5′ 7″

Gwyneth Hughes – One mile – 5:05.62

Jevan Parara – Weight throw – 58’ 6”

Hailey Day – One mile – 5:08.83

Adele Broussard – One mile – 4:57.28

Up Next

The Tigers will now prepare for the SEC Indoor Championships on February 24-25 at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark.

