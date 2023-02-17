Purple Wins Beach Scrimmage in Final Competition Before Season

Baton Rouge, La. — The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball Team hosted its annual Purple vs. Gold scrimmage on Friday with the Purple team won, 14-11, pulling out the win on the final court.

“It was cold, but it was great” said head coach Russell Brock. “It was a lot of fun. It being windy and really cold, that is a great test. It is hard enough already to play in front of fans, put the uniforms on, actually compete and have the scoreboard running. That is a lot going on. That’s already a big challenge so, then when you add some pretty challenging elements it was good to see them really embrace the opportunity to compete. That is all we can really ask and this evening is to compete. When it came down to the one court, last match, to see who won the most sets, that just goes to show how close it is, how competitive we are and that is good. We need to be that way.”

The Tigers saw action from 18 Tigers during the scrimmage as they played four sets with rotating partners as the coaches are looking to find their winning lineup.

The scrimmage was the final in program competition before LSU officially starts its season February 25 and 26 at the Tulane Invitational at White Sands Beach Volleyball Courts in New Orleans. LSU will play four games against Tulane, North Alabama, Nicholls State and UNO.

The Tigers host their first home tournament at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge March 4 and 5.