Watch Now | The Powerhouse, Episode 1: Road to the Top

Led by head coach Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball enters year number two ranked number one. A combination of experienced veterans — like shortstop Jordan Thompson — and talented newcomers — like outfielder Paxton Kling — give hope that the Tigers can remain at the top of college baseball this spring.

The Road to the Top begins tomorrow. Follow us all year long on #ThePowerhouse, our behind-the-scenes docuseries. Episode 1 is live now and unlocked until first pitch Friday night. 🎞️ https://t.co/vQdaX3WxKw pic.twitter.com/2HNYXqRCCM — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 16, 2023