Baseball

Watch Now | The Powerhouse, Episode 1: Road to the Top

Go behind the scenes with LSU Baseball all season long with The Powerhouse, our all-access docuseries following the 2023 Tigers

Led by head coach Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball enters year number two ranked number one. A combination of experienced veterans — like shortstop Jordan Thompson — and talented newcomers — like outfielder Paxton Kling — give hope that the Tigers can remain at the top of college baseball this spring.

Baseball Game vs. Western Michigan Moved to 3 p.m. CT Start Time on Friday at "The Box"

The game, originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT, was moved to 3 p.m. due to concerns about the cold weather forecast in the Baton Rouge area on Friday night.
SEC Announces New Rules for 2023 Baseball Season

The Southeastern Conference will implement new initiatives and rules for the 2023 baseball season intended to reduce game times and elevate the fan experience.
Meet the Newcomers, Part 4

All-American Dylan Crews introduces Tiger fans to a few of LSU's new members of the team for the 2023 season.