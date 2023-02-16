Watch Now | The Powerhouse, Episode 1: Road to the Top
Go behind the scenes with LSU Baseball all season long with The Powerhouse, our all-access docuseries following the 2023 Tigers
Led by head coach Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball enters year number two ranked number one. A combination of experienced veterans — like shortstop Jordan Thompson — and talented newcomers — like outfielder Paxton Kling — give hope that the Tigers can remain at the top of college baseball this spring.
The Road to the Top begins tomorrow.
Follow us all year long on #ThePowerhouse, our behind-the-scenes docuseries. Episode 1 is live now and unlocked until first pitch Friday night.
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 16, 2023