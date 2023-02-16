Six LSU Alumni Will Compete at the USATF Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU alumni are set to compete this weekend at the USATF Indoor Championships. The three-day meet runs from February 16-18 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. The majority of the meet will be streamed on USATF.tv; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. The running finals will be aired on NBC, February 18, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. CT.

The six Tigers set to compete this weekend are Mikiah Brisco, Rayvon Grey, Aleia Hobbs, Lolo Jones, Tonea Marshall, and Noah Williams.

Williams will be the first to compete this weekend with a 400-meter prelim start time of 4:37 p.m. on Friday. He will then be able to move onto the finals which is scheduled for 3:49 p.m. on Saturday. His season-best time in the 400 is 45.88 seconds which he clocked at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix this month.

The women’s 60-meter hurdles will see two Tigers compete in Jones and Marshall. They will first start off in the preliminaries which is set for 2:12 p.m. on Saturday and then follow that up with the finals at 4:22 p.m. on the same day. Marshall’s best time in the 60-meter hurdles so far this year is 7.94 seconds, which she ran at the Millrose Games this past weekend. Jones clocked a season-best time of 8.34 seconds at the Hawkeye Pro Classic in January.

All eyes will be on the women’s 60-meter events which will include the powerful duo of Brisco and Hobbs. Hobbs leads the world with a personal-best time of 6.98 seconds and Brisco is not far behind with a season-best time of 7.10 seconds. Both women are one of 13 to ever go sub-seven in the 60-meter dash. The prelims for the 60 meter will start at 2:44 p.m. on Saturday with the finals following up at 4:42 p.m.

Grey is set to compete in long jump which will start at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday. His season-best jump this year was a mark of 7.67 meters at the Dr. Sander Invitational in New York, his lone meet of the season.

