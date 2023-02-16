SEC Announces Football Media Day Lineup

BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Brian Kelly and three Tigers will leadoff 2023 SEC Media Day in Nashville on Monday, July 17, the league office announced on Thursday.

The four-day event, which annually attracts over 1,000 media members, runs from July 17-20. It’s being held in Nashville for the first time.

LSU will be joined on the first day of the event by Missouri and Texas A&M. Time slots, order of appearance, and players representing each school will be announced at a later date.

In his first year with the Tigers, Kelly led LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title. LSU capped the year with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. LSU opens the 2023 season against Florida State in Orlando.

2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel