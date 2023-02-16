No. 5 Beach Volleyball Set to Host Annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage

Baton Rouge, La. – The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball Team will host its annual Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage on Friday at 4:00 p.m. CT at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

“It’s wonderful to have fans, friends and family come into the stadium,” said head coach Russell Brock. “To share where we are and to give them a taste of what the 2023 Sandy Tigs will look like is always fun. I fully expect that it will be an exciting night full of great competition.”

The scrimmage is the last in program competition before the Tigers officially start their season next week at the Green Wave Invitational at the White Sands Volleyball Courts in New Orleans, La. LSU will play four matches over two days on February 25 and 26.

The scrimmage will feature action on five courts with a total of four matches being played. The players will both rotate courts and partners throughout the matches.

“We are really excited to be closing in on the season. The Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage is always the last test before we get to play against other teams,” said Brock. “I love the energy that this taste of competition brings. It’s not incredibly different from regular practice, but because it’s in the evening and they are playing for wins, inevitable, there is an excitement that normal practice just can’t produce. I love watching our team in this environment!”

Purple Team:

20 Kylie Deberg

31 Brooke Blutreich

4 Melia Lindner

9 Aubrey O’Gorman

22 Reilly Allred

10 Parker Bracken

33 Lara Boos

21 Cassidy Chambers

42 Paige Flickinger

7 Kate Baker

Gold Team:

11 Grace Seits

30 Hannah Brister

8 Elizabeth Masters

17 Josie Vondran

15 Ellie Shank

3 Ella Larkin

12 Amber Haynes

32 Kelly McCloskey

5 Madison Meyers