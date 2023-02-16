LSU Gold
Game Versus Eastern Illinois Cancelled, Tiger Classic Schedule Change

BATON ROUGE, La. – Tonight’s game against Eastern Illinois has been cancelled due to weather.

All Friday games to open the Tiger Classic have been moved up one hour. LSU will play Ohio and Utah at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.

