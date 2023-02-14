Week One National Rankings: Tigers Ranked in Four Polls

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is ranked in four polls entering week two of the 2023 season. The ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 18. Extra Inning Softball and D1Softball has the Tigers ranked No. 11 and No. 17, respectively.

The Purple and Gold jumped up seven spots in the NFCA Poll and up two places in the USA Softball publication. LSU also moved up three spots in the Extra Inning Softball poll while remaining at No. 17 by D1Softball.

The Tigers won all five of their games on opening weekend, including a pair of shutouts against Oregon State who was nationally ranked last week. Overall LSU outscored its opponents 41-9 in the LSU Invitational and scored 10 or more runs in its first three games.

The Fighting Tigers will look ahead now to this week where they will play six games in four days. LSU will host Eastern Illinois at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Tiger Park before welcoming Central Arkansas, Ohio and Utah for the Tiger Classic.

