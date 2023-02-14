Track & Field’s Ofili and Rose Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that junior Favour Ofili and sophomore Michaela Rose have been named SEC Co-Women’s Runners of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. Combined, this is the second and third weekly honor from the conference for the Tigers this season.

Ofili received her second weekly honor of the season from the SEC after she ran the second-fastest 200-meter time in collegiate history at the Tyson Invitational. Her time of 22.36 was a meet record, facility record, African record, national lead, and world lead. She also ran a personal-best time of 7.15 in the 60-meter final, which ties for fifth on LSU’s all-time performance list with Muna Lee.

In Boston, Rose ran the third-fastest 800-meter time in collegiate history at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. She placed first in the race in a field of 248 runners with a time of 2:00.18, erasing her previous school record she set in her previous meet. Rose has run a personal-best time in all four meets competed in so far this season.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Indoors

Favour Ofili – Women’s Runner of the Week (February 7)

Favour Ofili – Co-Women’s Runner of the Week (February 14)

Michaela Rose – Co-Women’s Runner of the Week (February 14)

