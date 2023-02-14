Stone Leads After Round of 68; Tigers T3 After Two Rounds in Bahamas

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior women’s golfer Latanna Stone posted another five-birdie round to take the individual lead after two rounds of the Nexus Collegiate at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas.

Stone put together a round of 4-under par 68 to add to an even par 72 on Monday to post a 36-hole total of 4-under par 140.

Stone’s 4-under par is two shots clear of Lauren Welsh of Wake Forest who is at 2-under par 142 with rounds of 75 and the event’s best round of 67. Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest and Anna Foster of Auburn are one more shot back at 1-under par 143. Mimi Rhodes of Wake Forest is at even par 144.

The Riverview, Florida native leads the field in scoring on the par 5 holes at 5-under and is the leader in the field after 36 holes with 10 birdies.

As a team, LSU had one-of-the-two under par rounds on Tuesday with a 1-under round of 287. That moved the ninth-ranked Tigers up to a tie for third place entering Wednesday’s final round.

LSU is at 16-over par 592 (305-287), tied with Arizona State (302-290). Wake Forest moved to the lead with a 5-under par round of 280 (296-280) and is at even par 576. Auburn, the first-round leader, is at 14-over par second (288-302) with 590, two shots ahead of LSU and Arizona State. Oklahoma State is second shots back of the tie for third at 599.

Ingrid Lindblad had four birdies to finish with a 1-under par 71 and she is in a group tied for 11th place at 4-over 148. Joining her is teammate Aine Donegan, who followed up a 75 with a 1-over 73 on Tuesday.

LSU also counted a three-over 75 from Edit Hertzman. Jess Bailey, playing as an individual, had a good round on Tuesday of 1-over 73.

The tournament concludes on Wednesday with a shotgun start round, scheduled for 6:45 a.m. CT. LSU will play in a group with the top four teams (joining Wake Forest, Auburn, Arizona State) starting on holes 1-5. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

Nexus Collegiate

Albany Golf Club

New Providence, Bahamas

Second Round Team Results

1 Wake Forest 296-280 – 576 -8; 2. Auburn 288-302 – 590 +14; T3 LSU 305-287 – 592 +16; T3 Arizona State 302-290 – 592 +16; 5. Oklahoma State 306-293 – 599 +23; 6. South Carolina 310-292 – 602 +26; 7. Minnesota 309-300 – 609 +33; 8. Ole Miss 312-305 – 617 +41; 9. Duke 319-302 – 621 +45; 10. TCU 308-314 – 622 +46.

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Latanna Stone, LSU, 72-68 – 140 -4; 2. Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest 75-67 – 142 -2; T3 Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest, 73-70 – 143 -1; T3. Anna Foster, Auburn, 72-71 – 143 -1; 5. Mimi Rhodes, Wake Forest, 71-73 – 144 E.

LSU Scores

1 Latanna Stone 72-68 – 140 -4

T11 Ingrid Lindblad 77-71 – 148 +4

T11 Aine Donegan 75-73 – 148 +4

T35 Jessica Bailey 81-73 – 154 +10

T41 Edit Hertzman 81-75 – 156 +12

T59 Carla Tejedo 91-76 – 167 +23