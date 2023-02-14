Beach Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 5 in the AVCA Preseason Poll which was released on Tuesday.
This ranking for LSU makes it 64 straight Top-10 rankings in the AVCA Polls. Many faces make a return for the Tigers including Kylie Deberg, Parker Bracken, Grace Seits, Ellie Shank and Reilly Allred.
The Tigers will be back in action Friday as the play in the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage hosted at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 4 PM CST. LSU will officially open its season at the Green Wave Invitational on February 25 and 26 as the Tigers play four matches at the White Sands Courts in New Orleans, La.
AVCA Preseason Poll:
Rank School Points
1 UCLA (12) 422
2 Florida State (2) 420
3 TCU (1) 408
4 USC (8) 400
5 LSU 350
6 GCU 334
7 LMU 296
8 Georgia State 271
9 Stanford 247
10 Hawaii 242
11 California 233
12 FAU 224
13 Cal Poly 222
14 Long Beach State 153
15 Stetson 137
16 FIU 117
17 Pepperdine 79
18 Arizona 78
19 South Carolina 65
20 Washington 55
Others receiving votes on multiple ballots: Florida Gulf Coast University (30), Arizona State University (7), Coastal Carolina (5), Tulane University (5), Houston Christian University (2), and Boise State University (1).
Next Poll: February 28