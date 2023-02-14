LSU Gold
Shop
Youth Colosseum Max Tank Top
Youth Colosseum Max Tank Top $27.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Beach Volleyball

Beach Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

+0
Beach Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 5 in the AVCA Preseason Poll which was released on Tuesday.

This ranking for LSU makes it 64 straight Top-10 rankings in the AVCA Polls. Many faces make a return for the Tigers including Kylie Deberg, Parker Bracken, Grace Seits, Ellie Shank and Reilly Allred.

The Tigers will be back in action Friday as the play in the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage hosted at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 4 PM CST. LSU will officially open its season at the Green Wave Invitational on February 25 and 26 as the Tigers play four matches at the White Sands Courts in New Orleans, La.

 

AVCA Preseason Poll: 

Rank                 School                                      Points

1                      UCLA (12)                                 422

2                      Florida State (2)                      420

3                      TCU (1)                                     408

4                      USC (8)                                     400

5                      LSU                                           350

6                      GCU                                          334

7                      LMU                                         296

8                      Georgia State                          271

9                      Stanford                                   247

10                    Hawaii                                      242

11                    California                                  233

12                    FAU                                          224

13                    Cal Poly                                    222

14                    Long Beach State                    153

15                    Stetson                                      137

16                    FIU                                            117

17                    Pepperdine                                79

18                    Arizona                                      78

19                    South Carolina                         65

20                    Washington                              55

 

Others receiving votes on multiple ballots: Florida Gulf Coast University (30), Arizona State University (7), Coastal Carolina (5), Tulane University (5), Houston Christian University (2), and Boise State University (1).

Next Poll: February 28

Related Stories

Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Match-By-Match Schedule

Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Match-By-Match Schedule

Inside LSU Sports - Episode 3 (2023)

Inside LSU Sports - Episode 3 (2023)

LSU Beach Volleyball Begins Practice for The Program's 10th Season

LSU Beach Volleyball Begins Practice for The Program's 10th Season