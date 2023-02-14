Beach Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 5 in the AVCA Preseason Poll which was released on Tuesday.

This ranking for LSU makes it 64 straight Top-10 rankings in the AVCA Polls. Many faces make a return for the Tigers including Kylie Deberg, Parker Bracken, Grace Seits, Ellie Shank and Reilly Allred.

The Tigers will be back in action Friday as the play in the Purple vs. Gold Scrimmage hosted at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium at 4 PM CST. LSU will officially open its season at the Green Wave Invitational on February 25 and 26 as the Tigers play four matches at the White Sands Courts in New Orleans, La.

AVCA Preseason Poll:

Rank School Points

1 UCLA (12) 422

2 Florida State (2) 420

3 TCU (1) 408

4 USC (8) 400

5 LSU 350

6 GCU 334

7 LMU 296

8 Georgia State 271

9 Stanford 247

10 Hawaii 242

11 California 233

12 FAU 224

13 Cal Poly 222

14 Long Beach State 153

15 Stetson 137

16 FIU 117

17 Pepperdine 79

18 Arizona 78

19 South Carolina 65

20 Washington 55

Others receiving votes on multiple ballots: Florida Gulf Coast University (30), Arizona State University (7), Coastal Carolina (5), Tulane University (5), Houston Christian University (2), and Boise State University (1).

Next Poll: February 28