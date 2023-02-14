Adrian and Hannah Named to the SEC Community Service Team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – LSU swimmers Spencer Adrian and Jade Hannah were named to the SEC Community Service team Tuesday, the league office announced before opening the 2023 SEC Championships.

The SEC sponsors Community Service teams for all 21 league-sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Adrian, a native of Portland, Ore., has been one the most active members in the Baton Rouge community throughout his time as a Tiger. This is the second-straight season Adrian has represented LSU on the SEC Community Service team.

Adrian participated in the Halloween Boozar, an annual free event that provides a safe and fun environment for children of all ages and their families to enjoy trick-or-treating activities and carnival games while interacting with LSU student-athletes. He is currently Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has assisted with LSU Streak Week, the Sweats to Suit fashion show, and Tiger Nights. He also coordinated the swimming & diving teams attending various sporting events on campus.

Hannah, who transferred to LSU from the University of Southern California, makes an impact any time she can on LSU’s campus or around the city of Baton Rouge.

In December, Hannah, a native of Victoria, BC, helped the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) with the set-up, operation and clean-up of a children’s community event. She is a part of the Black Student-Athlete Association (BSAA) and is the Vice President of the Family committee within the swimming and diving program. Hannah oversaw the organization of the MLK Day of Service with BSAA at a local animal shelter.