Tigers Travel To Athens To Take On UGA

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, looking for the type of play they showed in the second half on Saturday, will look to put together a full game when they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. ET) tip with Chris Blair and John Brady on the call for the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) and televised on the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Ronald Slay.

Georgia is feeling good coming into the contest after their victory at home on Saturday over Kentucky. 75-68. Kario Oquendo hit 10-of-12 at the free throw line en route to 21 points, while Justin Hill had 15 points and six assists with Braelen Bridges getting 12.

Georgia is 15-10 on the season and 5-7 in the league.

LSU is coming off one of its best 20 minutes of play in the second half against Texas A&M on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, it came after a first half in which it could not find points or stops in falling behind the Aggies by a 41-14 count.

In the second half, LSU made 16-of-30 shots and 7-of-15 from the arc and four times in the final four minutes of the game cut the deficit to eight points.

Adam Miller led LSU with 18 points and Tyrell Ward, in his third start for the Tigers, had 15.

“In the first half, obviously it’s incredibly disappointing,” LSU Coach Matt McMahon said after Saturday’s game. “I just don’t understand not coming out ready to play. I thought we missed some easy ones there early around the basket. We missed a layup, we missed a couple of threes and we let that dictate our defensive energy, intensity and attention to detail. They just carved us up there. Obviously, I’m not going to sit here and talk about the second half, that’s how you should play. I thought our guys came out and played with a lot of passion, energy and toughness. It was probably our most efficient offensive half of SEC play. It’s going to be hard to win when you don’t give yourself a chance there in the first half.”

The Tigers return home for two games, first hosting South Carolina at noon on Saturday at the Maravich Center. Tickets are available at LSUTix.net.