Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer announced the teams 2023 spring schedule, which opens on Saturday, February 25 against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.

The schedule includes five days of competition as the Tigers will face nine different opponents.

“I think we have put together an incredibly competitive spring schedule and we look forward to opening our spring games versus Southern Mississippi,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “The girls have been training well and it’s exciting to see our new team taking shape. We have an incredibly talented group returning, and with the experience they got in the NCAA tournament last fall, there is a hunger and drive in the team right now to continue to push the program forward to new heights.”

LSU begins spring ball in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on February 25 against Southern Miss and Jackson State. The first match against Southern Miss is set for noon followed by JSU at 1:30 p.m. CT.

On March 4, the squad will take on Oklahoma and Texas A&M in College Station at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. CT. After a two week break, the team will travel to Lafayette to face in-state foes UL-Lafayette and Southeastern. The match against Lafayette is set to begin at 1 p.m. while Southeastern will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The Tigers will meet Houston in their home on April 2 at 1 p.m. CT. Continuing their Texas trip, the squad will conclude the spring season in Denton, Texas, against Arkansas and North Texas on April 9 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.