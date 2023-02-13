Pleasants Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) tabbed Taylor Pleasants SEC Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

Pleasants is joined by Trinity Cannon at Texas A&M as the league’s Co-Player of the Week.

Pleasants batted .533 and registered a 1.400 slugging percentage after logging a team-high 13 RBIs, eight hits, and four home runs. Pleasants also scored nine runs. The Houston, Texas native recorded two or more RBIs in each game of opening weekend, including three games with three RBIs. Pleasants has hit a home run in four consecutive games and moves into a tie at No. 5 all-time in the LSU record book with 33 career home runs. After week one, Pleasants leads the SEC with a 1.400 slugging percentage, 13 RBIs, four home runs and 21 total bases.

The junior infielder has won an SEC weekly accolade three times in her career after being named the SEC Newcomer of the Week twice in 2021.

