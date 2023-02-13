LSU Remains In AP Top Five
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained in the AP Top Five on Monday as the Tigers came in at No. 5 following their first lost of the season Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina.
The Gamecocks won their 31st game in a row, snapping LSU’s 23-game win streak.
LSU is back in action on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network for its annual Play4Kay game. LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey, who is also on the Play4Kay board, will donate one dollar to the Play4Kay for every student that comes to Thursday’s game.
AP Poll – February 13, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (25-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs LSU W 88-64
|700 (28)
|2
|Indiana (23-1)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Iowa W 87-78
|670
|3
|Stanford (24-3)
Pacific 12 Women
|3
|@ Arizona State W 96-64
|627
|4
|Utah (22-2)
Pacific 12 Women
|3
|vs Washington State W 73-59
|574
|5
|LSU (23-1)
Southeastern Women
|2
|@ South Carolina L 88-64
|562
|6
|UConn (22-4)
Big East Women
|2
|@ Georgetown W 67-59
|561
|7
|Iowa (20-5)
Big Ten Women
|2
|vs Rutgers W 111-57
|552
|8
|Maryland (21-5)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Illinois W 82-71
|513
|9
|Duke (22-3)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Miami (FL) W 50-40
|478
|10
|Notre Dame (20-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Syracuse W 73-64
|447
|11
|Virginia Tech (20-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Florida State W 84-70
|427
|12
|Michigan (20-5)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Nebraska W 80-75
|386
|13
|Ohio State (21-4)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Minnesota W 93-63
|354
|14
|Villanova (22-4)
Big East Women
|1
|vs Seton Hall W 99-65
|313
|15
|Oklahoma (20-4)
Big 12 Women
|1
|@ Kansas State W 85-68
|288
|16
|UCLA (20-6)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|vs Oregon W 67-57
|256
|17
|Texas (20-6)
Big 12 Women
|3
|vs TCU W 70-50
|243
|18
|Arizona (19-6)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs California W 80-57
|215
|19
|North Carolina (18-7)
Atlantic Coast Women
|5
|vs Boston College W 73-55
|212
|20
|Gonzaga (23-3)
West Coast Women
|3
|vs Portland W 63-53
|187
|21
|Colorado (20-5)
Pacific 12 Women
|4
|vs Washington W 65-43
|175
|22
|Iowa State (15-7)
Big 12 Women
|1
|@ West Virginia L 73-60
|58
|23
|UNLV (24-2)
Mountain West Women
|–
|@ Boise State W 76-63
|52
|24
|Florida State (20-7)
Atlantic Coast Women
|5
|@ Virginia Tech L 84-70
|51
|25
|USC (19-6)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs Oregon State W 60-56
|31
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 30, North Carolina State 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma State 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rhode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland State 2, South Dakota State 1, Tennessee 1