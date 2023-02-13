LSU Remains In AP Top Five

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained in the AP Top Five on Monday as the Tigers came in at No. 5 following their first lost of the season Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks won their 31st game in a row, snapping LSU’s 23-game win streak.

LSU is back in action on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network for its annual Play4Kay game. LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey, who is also on the Play4Kay board, will donate one dollar to the Play4Kay for every student that comes to Thursday’s game.

AP Poll – February 13, 2023

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 30, North Carolina State 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma State 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rhode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland State 2, South Dakota State 1, Tennessee 1