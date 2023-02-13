LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

LSU Remains In AP Top Five

+0
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained in the AP Top Five on Monday as the Tigers came in at No. 5 following their first lost of the season Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks won their 31st game in a row, snapping LSU’s 23-game win streak.

LSU is back in action on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network for its annual Play4Kay game. LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey, who is also on the Play4Kay board, will donate one dollar to the Play4Kay for every student that comes to Thursday’s game.

AP Poll – February 13, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (25-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs LSU W 88-64 700 (28)
2 Indiana (23-1)

Big Ten Women

 vs Iowa W 87-78 670
3 Stanford (24-3)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 @ Arizona State W 96-64 627
4 Utah (22-2)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 vs Washington State W 73-59 574
5 LSU (23-1)

Southeastern Women

 2 @ South Carolina L 88-64 562
6 UConn (22-4)

Big East Women

 2 @ Georgetown W 67-59

Game Recap

 561
7 Iowa (20-5)

Big Ten Women

 2 vs Rutgers W 111-57 552
8 Maryland (21-5)

Big Ten Women

 vs Illinois W 82-71 513
9 Duke (22-3)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Miami (FL) W 50-40

Game Recap

 478
10 Notre Dame (20-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Syracuse W 73-64 447
11 Virginia Tech (20-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Florida State W 84-70 427
12 Michigan (20-5)

Big Ten Women

 vs Nebraska W 80-75 386
13 Ohio State (21-4)

Big Ten Women

 vs Minnesota W 93-63

Game Recap

 354
14 Villanova (22-4)

Big East Women

 1 vs Seton Hall W 99-65 313
15 Oklahoma (20-4)

Big 12 Women

 1 @ Kansas State W 85-68 288
16 UCLA (20-6)

Pacific 12 Women

 2 vs Oregon W 67-57

Game Recap

 256
17 Texas (20-6)

Big 12 Women

 3 vs TCU W 70-50

Game Recap

 243
18 Arizona (19-6)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs California W 80-57 215
19 North Carolina (18-7)

Atlantic Coast Women

 5 vs Boston College W 73-55

Game Recap

 212
20 Gonzaga (23-3)

West Coast Women

 3 vs Portland W 63-53 187
21 Colorado (20-5)

Pacific 12 Women

 4 vs Washington W 65-43

Game Recap

 175
22 Iowa State (15-7)

Big 12 Women

 1 @ West Virginia L 73-60 58
23 UNLV (24-2)

Mountain West Women

 @ Boise State W 76-63 52
24 Florida State (20-7)

Atlantic Coast Women

 5 @ Virginia Tech L 84-70

Game Recap

 51
25 USC (19-6)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs Oregon State W 60-56 31

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 30, North Carolina State 30, Middle Tennessee 23, South Florida 19, Oklahoma State 17, Creighton 17, Louisville 11, Rhode Island 6, Florida Gulf Coast 6, Marquette 5, Cleveland State 2, South Dakota State 1, Tennessee 1

