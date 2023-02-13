LSU Getting Ready for 2023 SEC Championships; Begins Tuesday Morning

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming and diving team led by second-year head coach Rick Bishop arrived at College Station Sunday night to continue preparing for the 2023 rendition of the SEC Championships, which begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday night.

Championship season has arrived, and the Tigers’ preparation has been staunch with focus.

“Tigers Swimmers and Divers have had a great dual meet season with some victories and some challenges,” head swimming coach Rick Bishop said. “The SEC Championship is the most competitive conference championship in the NCAA, and we can’t wait to get started. We’ve got a great group of world-class Tiger Divers ready to compete on the boards. In the pool, Maggie MacNeil, fresh off two world records and three World Championship golds, is combining with a great group of Women to challenge for some relay titles. Tiger Men led by defending NCAA Champion Brooks Curry are looking to put up more points than last season. Several Men’s Tiger relays will also be challenging for NCAA berths. This is going to be a fast and exciting SEC’s, and we are looking forward to a week of great competition. Geaux Tigers!”

“We’re excited to take on some of the best competition in the country this week at the SEC Championships,” head diving coach Drew Livingston said. “Our athletes had some great performances last year. They’ll be the first to tell you they are ready to take it to another level this week. We’ve had some moments of excellence throughout this season, but the postseason is where champions are made. I can’t wait to see what our Tigers do this week.”

Texas A&M is serving as the host school for the SEC meet, holding the five-day event at the Rec Center Natatorium. Each day consists of two sessions, including the prelims in the morning and the finals in the evening.

LSU enters the meet ranked in the CSCAA February poll at No. 23 on the women’s side and looks to improve on their success from a year ago. The Tigers finished in the top nine last season when LSU and the SEC member schools competed on the campus of Tennessee at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. The women placed eighth and the men placed ninth.

Maggie MacNeil and Brooks Curry, the leaders on the swimming side, hold a combined nine times in the top 10 across eight events. MacNeil ranks first in three events including the 50-back, 50-fly, and 100-fly. She also ranks in the top 10 for the 100-free, 100-back, and 200-back. Both MacNeil and Curry rank in the top 10 of the 50-free. Curry alone sits in the top 10 of the 100-free and is looking to match his effort from last year’s SEC’s when he won gold and broke U.S. Olympian Caeleb Dressel’s meet record.

On the diving side, freshman Carson Paul has held steady at the top of the SEC rankings on platform. Paul recorded a 448.70 at the Auburn Diving Invitational. Additionally, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant broke the school record on platform with a score of 336.60. The record was previously held by Cassie Weil, who set it in 2015.

The 2023 SEC Championships will be available to stream on the ESPN app with each prelim and final session being housed on SECN+. Live stats for the meet’s entirety can be found on MeetMobile. Live results on the diving side can be accessed at divemeets.com, which updates after each individual dive.

TICKET/PARKING INFO

According to Texas A&M’s website, once team allotments have been filled, any remaining tickets are expected to be extremely limited and in a standing-room-only capacity. While available, all ticket sales will be sold online. No tickets will be sold at the facility.

Follow this link for tickets (lsul.su/3YswpRZ) or visit 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net to see what is available. Pricing is as follows:

All Session (Tue-Sat): SOLD OUT

Tuesday (All Day): $20

Wednesday-Saturday (Prelims / Morning Session): $15

Wednesday-Saturday (Finals / Evening Session): $20

Doors open one hour before the first event time of each session. Additionally, athlete guest admissions will be located on the second level, near the entrance to Natatorium seating. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket in reserved seating. In general admission seating, those under two years of age do not need a ticket if seated in the lap of an adult.

Spectator parking will be in the West Campus parking garage, located adjacent to the Rec Center. Hourly fees apply.

ORDER OF EVENTS (All Times Central)

Tuesday, February 14

10:00 a.m.: Time Trials

10:30 a.m.: Diving Prelims

4:20 p.m.: Diving Finals

5:00 p.m.: Swimming Finals

Wednesday, February 15

9:30 a.m.: Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m.: Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m.: S&D Finals

Thursday, February 16

9:30 a.m.: Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m.: Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m.: S&D Finals

Friday, February 17

9:30 a.m.: Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m.: Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m.: S&D Finals

Saturday, February 18

9:30 a.m.: Swimming Prelims

12:30 p.m.: Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m.: S&D Finals