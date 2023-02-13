Latanna Stone Fifth After First Round In The Bahamas

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf senior Latanna Stone opened the spring season with an even par 72 to pace the No. 9 Tigers in the first round of the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas.

The tournament is being played at the Albany Golf Club, site of the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour. The course played extremely difficult on opening day as winds in the high teens sent shots wayward and scores up for all 10 teams.

The average score for the 60 players in the first round was 78.22.

Stone rallied from a couple of bogeys with a couple of birdies on the par five sixth and par three eighth holes and had three more birdies on the back nine to finish even on both sides.

Stone is in a tie for fifth place in the individual competition with Chiara Tamburlini of Ole Miss, Paula Schulz-Hannsen of Arizona State, Mimi Rhodes of Wake Forest and Carys Worby of Auburn all tied for the lead at 1-under par 71.

LSU as a team is in fourth place at 17-over par 305. Host Auburn is in the lead at even par 288 and Wake Forest, the only other team to break 300, is at 8-over 296. Arizona State is third at 14-over 302 and LSU is one shot clear of Oklahoma State at 18-over 306 to round out the top five.

LSU also counted a 3-over 75 from Aine Donegan, a 5-over 77 from Ingrid Lindblad and a 9-over 81 from Edit Hertzman.

LSU will tee off in the first wave off the first tee Tuesday in the second round beginning at 6:45 a.m. CT paired with Oklahoma State and TCU. Live scoring for the round can be found at Golfstat.com.

Nexus Collegiate

Albany Golf Club

New Providence, Bahamas

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

1 Auburn 288 E; 2 Wake Forest 296 +8; 3 Arizona State 302 +14; 4 LSU 305 +17; 5 Oklahoma State 306 +18; 6 TCU 308 +20; 7 Minnesota 309 +21; 8 South Carolina 310 +22; 9 Ole Miss 312 +24; 10. Duke 319 +31

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

1 Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss, 71 -1; 1 Paula Schulz-Hannsen, Arizona State, 71 -1; 1. Mimi Rhodes, Wake Forest, 71 -1; Carys Worby, Auburn, 71 -1; 5. Megan Schofill, Auburn 72 E; 5. Latanna Stone, LSU, 72 E; 5. Anna Foster, Auburn, 72 E; 5. Emma Carpenter, Minnesota, 72 E;

LSU Scores

T5 Latanna Stone (2) 72, E

T14 Aine Donegan (4) 75, +3

T23 Ingrid Lindblad (1) 77, +5

T42 Edit Hertzman (5) 81, +9

T42 Jessica Bailey (I) 81, +9

63 Carla Tejedo Mulet (3) 91, +19