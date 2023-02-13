Kemp Named President of the College Reading and Learning Association

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Dorothy Kemp, the Director of Learning Support Services and Learning Specialist in the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes, has been named President of the College Reading and Learning Association.

The College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA) is the professional development resource of choice for college professionals dedicated to enhancing student academic success. As President of CRLA, Dr. Kemp serves as the chairperson and presiding officer of the Board of Directors. She’s also responsible for creating programs, initiatives and task forces necessary to fulfill the mission of the association.

“I am eager to begin my term as President for the College Reading and Learning Association,” Dr. Kemp said. “This is an opportunity for those of us in student-athlete learning support to be represented and engage the larger conversation of literacy, learning assistance, and developmental education. CRLA is dedicated to advocating for the best interest of students and professionals in the field. CRLA is a champion of students, as the Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a champion for LSU’s student-athletes, and I am excited for the opportunities to come”

Dr. Kemp earned three degrees from LSU, including a Master of Business Administration and a Ph.D in Human Resource Development and Leadership and Development. Dr. Kemp has played a key role in the continued rise in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for LSU’s student-athletes. Recently LSU’s graduation success reached an all-time high of 92.

Dr. Kemp has been part of the staff at the Academic Center for Student-Athletes since 2009 when she served as a tutor for four years until being promoted to tutor coordinator in 2012. She was elevated to her current position in September of 2016.

With Dr. Kemp’s assistance, LSU is one of only four schools in the SEC to score an 89 or higher each of the past six years in the GSR.

“Dorothy is a true ambassador of LSU and the LSU Academic Center for student-Athletes,” Executive Director of LSU’s Academic Center for Student-Athletes said. “It is without question that Dorothy will have an immediate impact in her role as president, she is well respected in our profession and is a true leader that inspires people to excel.”