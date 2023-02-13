Gymnastics Climbs To No. 8 In Week Six Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up in the week six rankings to the eighth spot.

This marks the sixth consecutive week LSU has ranked amongst the top-10 teams in the nation.



The Tigers fell to No. 5 Auburn with a score of 197.500-197.750 on Friday night. The score was a season high road score for LSU to improve the team’s average to 197.200 through seven meets.



In the event rankings, The Tigers improved to third on vault, 14th on beam and 11th on floor. The squad placed ninth on bars.

Senior Alyona Shchennikova, junior Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Aleah Finnegan all rank in the top-25 gymnasts in the nation. The rankings placed Bryant at No. 8, Finnegan at No. 23 and Shchennikova at No. 24.

The Tigers sit third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn and first on vault, third on bars, fifth on floor and sixth on beam.

LSU hosts No. 2 Florida this week inside the PMAC on Friday, February 17, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Week Six Road To National Rankings (2/13/23)