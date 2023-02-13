LSU Gold
Gymnastics

Gymnastics Climbs To No. 8 In Week Six Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up in the week six rankings to the eighth spot.

This marks the sixth consecutive week LSU has ranked amongst the top-10 teams in the nation.

The Tigers fell to No. 5 Auburn with a score of 197.500-197.750 on Friday night. The score was a season high road score for LSU to improve the team’s average to 197.200 through seven meets.

In the event rankings, The Tigers improved to third on vault, 14th on beam and 11th on floor. The squad placed ninth on bars.

Senior Alyona Shchennikova, junior Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Aleah Finnegan all rank in the top-25 gymnasts in the nation. The rankings placed Bryant at No. 8, Finnegan at No. 23 and Shchennikova at No. 24.

The Tigers sit third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn and first on vault, third on bars, fifth on floor and sixth on beam.

LSU hosts No. 2 Florida this week inside the PMAC on Friday, February 17, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Week Six Road To National Rankings (2/13/23)

Rank Name AVG
1 Oklahoma 198.038
2 Florida 197.838
3 Michigan 197.792
4 Utah 197.679
5 Auburn 197.446
6 UCLA 197.425
7 California 197.317
8 LSU 197.2
9 Alabama 197.196
10 Denver 197.15
11 Kentucky 197.083
12 Oregon State 196.961
13 Ohio State 196.835
14 Arkansas 196.738
15 Michigan State 196.713
16 Missouri 196.663
17 Minnesota 196.542
18 Iowa 196.533
19 Georgia 196.514
20 Arizona State 196.45
21 Southern Utah 196.429
22 Stanford 196.263
23 Illinois 196.225
24 Maryland 196.215
25 Washington 196.029

