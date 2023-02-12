Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (5-1) defeated Lamar University (6-5) by a score of 7-0 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the LSU Tennis Complex.
Doubles
Welsh Hotard and Ben Koch paired up for the first time this season to take on Joan Crespo and Brandon Do in the No. 3 spot. The Tigers made quick work of the match, winning 6-2.
On court No. 2, George Stoupe and Ronnie Hohmann faced Gustav Hasslegren and Elias Peter, winning 6-4. LSU secured the doubles point, taking the lead 1-0.
No. 22 pair Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic competed against Max Milic and Haruki Omori-Cowie in the No. 1 spot. The Cardinals were in the lead 5-3 before the match went unfinished.
Singles
In the No. 6 spot, Benjamin Ambrosio faced Peter. The Tiger took set one 6-2, before going on to take the match 6-1 in the second set. LSU’s score advanced to 2-0.
No. 27 Hohmann went against Filippo Salsini on court No. 1. Hohmann made quick work of the match, winning 6-1, 6-2. LSU’s lead was enhanced to 3-0.
Chen Dong competed against Do on court No. 3. The Tiger won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, extending LSU’s score to 4-0.
Latinovic faced Crespo on court No. 2, winning the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. LSU’s lead advanced to 5-0.
In the No. 5 spot, Stoupe took the court against Omori-Cowie. The Tiger took set one 6-2 before going on to win the match 6-2 in the second set. Stoupe’s win advanced the Tigers’ score to 6-0.
Hotard competed against Milic on court No. 4. The Tiger took set one 6-2. The Cardinal came back to even the match in the second set 6-3. The match went to a ten-point tie-breaker where Hotard and Milic battled back-and-forth. Hotard managed to secure the victory 10-8. LSU’s score was pushed to 7-0.
Up Next
The Tigers are set to host Southern Miss on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.
LSU 7, Lamar 0
Singles competition
- #27 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Filippo Salsini (LU) 6-1, 6-2
- Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Joan Crespo (LU) 6-2, 6-3
- Chen Dong (LSU) def. Brandon Do (LU) 6-0, 6-1
- Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Max Milic (LU) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
- George Stoupe (LSU) def. Haruki Omori-Cowie (LU) 6-2, 6-2
- Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Elias Peter (LU) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles competition
- #22 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) vs. Max Milic/Haruki Omori-Cowie (LU) 3-5, unfinished
- George Stoupe/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Gustav Hasslegren/Elias Peter (LU) 6-4
- Welsh Hotard/Ben Koch (LSU) def. Joan Crespo/Brandon Do (LU) 6-2
Match Notes:
Lamar 6-5
LSU 5-1
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,1,3,2,5,4)