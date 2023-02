BATON ROUGE, La. – Changes to the schedule for day two of the LSU Invitational have been made due to inclement weather.

The Oregon State and New Mexico game has been moved to the 2:30 p.m. slot and LSU will face Oregon State and New Mexico at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

The Tigers are coming off an 11-3 six-inning victory against New Mexico in their season opener.