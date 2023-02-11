Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (4-1) defeated Tulane University (1-3) by a score of 6-1 on Saturday, Feb. 11 inside the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

No. 22 pair Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic took on Charlie Barry and Benji Jacobson in the No. 1 spot. The Tigers made quick work of the match, winning 6-1. On court No. 2, Welsh Hotard and Chen Dong faced Billy Suarez and Luka Petrovic, falling 5-7. George Stoupe and Ronnie Hohmann challenged Luc Heoijmans and Sam Scherer, winning the match 7-5. LSU secured the doubles point and took the lead 1-0.

Singles

Latinovic faced Suarez on court No. 2. The Tiger made quick work of the match, winning 6-3, 6-4. LSU’s lead extended to 2-0.

Dong took on Petrovic in the No. 3 spot. Set one went to the Tiger, 7-5, who went on to win the match in the second set 6-1. Dong’s win pushed the score to 3-0.

At court No. 6, Stoupe competed against Rafael de Alba. The Tiger took set one 6-3 before going on to secure the match in set two 6-4. Stoupe’s win extended LSU’s score to 4-0.

No. 27 Homann faced No. 110 Fynn Kuenkler in the No. 1 spot. Kuenkler took set one 7-5. Hohmann came back in the second set to even the match 6-3. In the third set, Kuenkler took the win 6-1 and placed Tulane on the scoreboard 4-1.

Hotard went against Hoeijmans on court No. 4. The Tiger took set one 6-4 before falling in set two 4-6. The match went to a 10-point tie-breaker in the third set, with Hotard securing the win 10-5. LSU’s score advanced to 5-1.

In the No. 5 spot, Julien Penzlin faced Alex Bancila. Set one went to Penzlin 6-2 before Bancila came back to even the match 6-3 in the second set. The Tiger secured the match in the third set, 6-4. LSU’s lead advanced to 6-1.

Up Next

The Tigers are set to host Lamar on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex. Free king cake will be provided at the door.

LSU 6, Tulane 1

Singles competition

#110 Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) def. #27 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Billy Suarez (TLN) 6-3, 6-4 Chen Dong (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic (TLN) 7-5, 6-1 Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Luc Hoeijmans (TLN) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Alex Bancila (TLN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Rafael de Alba (TLN) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

#22 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Charlie Barry/Benji Jacobson (TLN) 6-1 Billy Suarez/Luka Petrovic (TLN) def. Welsh Hotard/Chen Dong (LSU) 7-5 George Stoupe/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Luc Hoeijmans/Sam Scherer (TLN) 7-5

Match Notes:

Tulane 1-3

LSU 4-1

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (2,3,6,1,4,5)





