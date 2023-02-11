LSU Track & Field Saw Four Program Records Fall on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up their final day of the Tyson Invitational and David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Final Results (Tyson Invitational) | Final Results (David Hemery Valentine Invitational)

The LSU record book never had a chance this weekend, watching the Tigers set three on Saturday and four over the two days of competition. Junior Favour Ofili ran a program-record time of 22.36 in the 200 meter to close out the individual events for LSU. Her new personal-best shaved .10 seconds off of her previous school record time of 22.46 seconds. She is now the African-record holder, Randal Tyson Indoor Track record holder, Tyson Invitational record holder, first in the nation, first in the world, second fastest in collegiate history, and sixth fastest in world history. In a much simpler way to sum this accomplishment up, Ofili is really good.

Senior John Meyer threw a program-record distance of 66’ 9.75” (20.36m) on his fourth throw of the day in the shot put. His new personal-best was followed up by a throw on his sixth attempt that also would’ve been a record-setting distance of 66’ 8.5” (20.33m). The second-place thrower from Nebraska came up short of Meyer’s best on his last throw by .01 meters with a distance of 66’ 9.25” (20.35m), making this one of the must-see events of the weekend.

On the East Coast junior Davis Bove set his second program record with a time of 7:53.73 in the men’s 3000 meter. His previous best of 7:55.73 from last year sat at second place in the record book previously. Bove also holds the men’s mile record for LSU with a time of 3:56.38.

Not one, but two 800-meter program records were set this weekend in Boston. Senior Alexandre Sells ran a program-record time of 1:47.33 to take second place. His time ranks eighth in the nation and shaved .01 seconds off of the previous LSU record set by Blair Henderson in 2017.

Two other runners at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational made their way into the all-time LSU performance list on Saturday. Senior Parker McBride ran a personal-best time of 1:49.91 in the 800 meter which ranks seventh on the all-time list. Junior Jackson Martingayle ran a personal-best time of 14:25.35 to win the 5000 meter which ranks seventh on the all-time list.

The jump squad saw junior Morgan Smalls take bronze with a new personal-best height of 6’ 0.5” (1.84m) in the high jump. She now ranks seventh in LSU performance history, after previously being tied for ninth with a height of 5’ 10.75” (1.80m).

Additional Personal Bests

Thomas Daigle – 800 meter – 1:52.09

Beau Domingue – Pole vault – 17’ 1.5” (5.22m)

Mats Swanson – 200 meter – 21.86

Matthew Sophia – 200 meter – 22.44

Godson Oghenebrume – 200 meter – 21.12

Da’Marcus Fleming – 200 meter – 20.97

Jack Wallace – Mile – 4:13.47

Up Next

The Tigers are heading home for the LSU Twilight on Friday, February 17.

