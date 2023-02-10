Rose Rewrites Her Program Record in the 800 Meter, No. 2 in Collegiate History

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the Tyson Invitational hosted by Arkansas at the state-of-the-art Randal Tyson Indoor Track on Friday. They also wrapped up the women’s side of the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center.

Sophomore Michaela Rose set a new LSU record and nation-leading time with 2:00.18 in the 800 meter to start the weekend off for the Tigers. She finished first among 248 runners in Boston and currently ranks third in the world. Her new personal-best is the second fastest 800 in collegiate history. This marks her third meet in-a-row that Rose has set an LSU program record or rewrote one of her own school records.

Also enjoying their time alongside Rose in Boston was junior Lorena Rangel-Batres. Rangel-Batres previously ran a personal-best time of 4:42.40 in Fayetteville at the end of January but showed this weekend she has more to do in the mile. The native of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, ran a time of 4:40.66 to finish seventh in heat three. Her new personal-best time ranks third in LSU’s performance list history, moving her up two spots in the record book.

The final event for the Tigers at Boston’s Valentine Invitational saw junior Gwyneth Hughes set a new personal-best time of 9:52.38 in the 3000 meter. The new time erased over 30 seconds off of her previous best and lands at ninth on LSU’s all-time performance list.

In the men’s weight throw, junior Luke Witte won with a mark of 71’ 1.5” (21.68m) on his first throw of the afternoon. Witte also landed a throw of 69’ 10.25” (21.29m) on his third attempt which also would’ve won the event. This is his second event win of the season and the fourth time in four meets he has placed in the top two. He currently ranks third in the SEC with a season-best throw of 71’ 11” (21.92m).

The Bowerman Watch List member, senior Favour Ofili, clocked what was a season-best time of 7.18 seconds in the women’s 60-meter prelims to take first. Ofili went on to run a personal-best time of 7.15 seconds in the 60-meter final, which ties her with Muna Lee for sixth on the all-time LSU performance list. Her time ranks fifth in the nation heading into this weekend.

Sophomore Godson Oghenebrume continues to see improvements every week. The Nigerian sprinter ran a personal-best time of 6.60 in the 60-meter final, after hitting what was a personal-best of 6.69 seconds in the prelims. He now sits at third on the all-time LSU performance list and ranks ninth in the nation.

Additional Personal Bests

Brianna Lyston – 60 meter – 7.29

Callie Hardy – Mile – 4:48.60

Cindy Bourdier – 800 meter – 2:05.60

Mats Swanson – 400 meter – 47.86

Aaron Smith – 400 meter – 47.40

Kennedi Sanders – 400 meter – 53.73

Ella Chesnut – 3000 meter – 9:56.19

