Nineteen Tigers Named To 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer had nineteen players named to the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll for their performances in the classroom in 2022, the league announced on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 1,154 student-athletes were named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball and is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

In order to receive this honor, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above.

Fifth-year senior Shannon Cooke earned her spot on the honor roll for the fourth-consecutive year, while Meghan Johnson, Maya Gordon, Taylor Dobles and Anna Rockett follow with three.

Earning their second year on the SEC Academic Honor Roll are Jaden Humbyrd, Brooke Cutura, Alesia Garcia, Lindsi Jennings, Brenna McPartlan, Rammie Noel, Tori Gillis, Abby Smith, Bella Zanotelli and Wasila Diwura-Soale.

The following is the full list of LSU soccer players who earned a spot on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name, Major

Mollie Baker, English

Britney Bertram, Sports Administration

Shannon Cooke, Sports Administration

Brooke Cutura, Accounting

Wasila Diwura-Soale, Sports Administration

Taylor Dobles, Business

Alesia Garcia, Kinesiology

Victoria Gillis, Kinesiology

Maya Gordon, Psychology

Jaden Humbyrd, Marketing

Lindsi Jennings, Psychology

Meghan Johnson, Sociology

Brenna Mcpartlan, Sports Administration

Rammie Noel, Interdisciplinary Studies

Anna Rockett, Sports Administration

Abby Smith, Kinesiology

Mollee Swift, Mathematics

Angelina Thoreson, Computer Science

Isabella Zanotelli, Psychology