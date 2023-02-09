Nineteen Tigers Named To 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer had nineteen players named to the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll for their performances in the classroom in 2022, the league announced on Thursday afternoon.
A total of 1,154 student-athletes were named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball and is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
In order to receive this honor, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above.
Fifth-year senior Shannon Cooke earned her spot on the honor roll for the fourth-consecutive year, while Meghan Johnson, Maya Gordon, Taylor Dobles and Anna Rockett follow with three.
Earning their second year on the SEC Academic Honor Roll are Jaden Humbyrd, Brooke Cutura, Alesia Garcia, Lindsi Jennings, Brenna McPartlan, Rammie Noel, Tori Gillis, Abby Smith, Bella Zanotelli and Wasila Diwura-Soale.
The following is the full list of LSU soccer players who earned a spot on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name, Major
Mollie Baker, English
Britney Bertram, Sports Administration
Shannon Cooke, Sports Administration
Brooke Cutura, Accounting
Wasila Diwura-Soale, Sports Administration
Taylor Dobles, Business
Alesia Garcia, Kinesiology
Victoria Gillis, Kinesiology
Maya Gordon, Psychology
Jaden Humbyrd, Marketing
Lindsi Jennings, Psychology
Meghan Johnson, Sociology
Brenna Mcpartlan, Sports Administration
Rammie Noel, Interdisciplinary Studies
Anna Rockett, Sports Administration
Abby Smith, Kinesiology
Mollee Swift, Mathematics
Angelina Thoreson, Computer Science
Isabella Zanotelli, Psychology