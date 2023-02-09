LSU Track & Field Heads to Boston and Fayetteville

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. The distance squad will be heading to the East Coast for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center. Both meets will provide streamed services

LSU will have 28 athletes (17 men, 11 women) traveling to the two-day Tyson Invitational. Friday’s events are set to kick off for the Tigers at 2:15 p.m. CT with junior Morgan Smalls competing in the women’s long jump. Smalls will also begin the day for the Tigers on Saturday with the women’s high jump at 11:30 a.m. Both days of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ when the running events begin; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. All links pertaining to the Tyson Invitational are linked directly below.

A total of 18 athletes (9 men, 8 women) will perform this weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Friday will consist of mostly women’s events while day two will consist of mostly the men’s events. Both days of the meet will be streamed on FloTrack; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. All links pertaining to the David Hemery Valentine Invitational are linked directly below.

The Bowerman Watch Lists members are rolling out this weekend in both meets. In Boston, sophomore Michaela Rose (RV) will be competing at 11:35 a.m. on Friday in the women’s 800 meter. Rose is heading into this weekend with the school record and nation leading time of 2:01.66 which was performed at the Razorback Invitational two weeks ago.

At the Tyson Invitational senior Favour Ofili and junior Sean Burrell will be looking to move up their times in the nation. Ofili currently holds the nation-leading time of 22.53 which was set on the track she will be competing on this weekend. She will run in the 60 meter on Friday and the 200 meter and 4×400-meter relay on Saturday. Burrell has only run one 400 meter this season clocking in at a time to 46.37 seconds, which sits at 15th in the nation. Burrell will be running in the 400 meter and the 4×400-meter relay on Saturday.

This is the final weekend of road trips before the Tigers head home and prepare for the SEC Indoor Championships. Like this weekend’s meet, the championships will be held at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

Teams Attending

Alongside the host Arkansas, LSU will be competing against Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and others.

