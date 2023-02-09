Eighteen Cross-Country Members Named to 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s cross-country team have been named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,154 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball, and soccer, and is based on grades from the 2022 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.

Davis Bove, Adele Broussard, Hannah Carroll, Shanya Luna, Cade Martin, and Jackson Martingayle are all making their third appearance on the fall honor roll list for the Tigers. Senior Julia Palin is making her fourth appearance.

The following is a list of LSU cross-country student athletes who earned a spot on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name, Major

Davis Bove, Biological Engineering x3

Adele Broussard, Marketing x3

Hannah Carroll, Social Work x3

William Dart, Chemical Engineering

Hailey Day, Social Work

Ann Fink, Kinesiology

Callie Hardy, Kinesiology

Gwyneth Hughes, Biology

Shanya Luna, Kinesiology x3

Cade Martin, Master of Business Administration x3

Sophie Martin, Communication Disorders

Jackson Martingayle, Natural Resource Ecology x3

Doria Martingayle, Mass Communications

Julia Palin, Master of Business Administration x4

Lorena Rangel-Batres, Agriculture

Shelby Spoor, Nutrition Food Science

Addison Stevenson, Sports Administration

Jackson Wallace, Biology