Eighteen Cross-Country Members Named to 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s cross-country team have been named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,154 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball, and soccer, and is based on grades from the 2022 spring, summer and fall terms. To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or have at least a 3.0 average for the preceding year.
Davis Bove, Adele Broussard, Hannah Carroll, Shanya Luna, Cade Martin, and Jackson Martingayle are all making their third appearance on the fall honor roll list for the Tigers. Senior Julia Palin is making her fourth appearance.
The following is a list of LSU cross-country student athletes who earned a spot on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name, Major
Davis Bove, Biological Engineering x3
Adele Broussard, Marketing x3
Hannah Carroll, Social Work x3
William Dart, Chemical Engineering
Hailey Day, Social Work
Ann Fink, Kinesiology
Callie Hardy, Kinesiology
Gwyneth Hughes, Biology
Shanya Luna, Kinesiology x3
Cade Martin, Master of Business Administration x3
Sophie Martin, Communication Disorders
Jackson Martingayle, Natural Resource Ecology x3
Doria Martingayle, Mass Communications
Julia Palin, Master of Business Administration x4
Lorena Rangel-Batres, Agriculture
Shelby Spoor, Nutrition Food Science
Addison Stevenson, Sports Administration
Jackson Wallace, Biology