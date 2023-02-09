Bohnet, Swift to Attend Annual SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Council Meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seniors Jill Bohnet and Mollee Swift will represent LSU at the annual Southeastern Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) meeting this upcoming weekend at the SEC offices in Birmingham. Bohnet is a member of the volleyball team and Swift a member of the women’s soccer team.

The SAAC cohort is comprised of 27 SEC student-athletes and the meeting will serve as an opportunity for the group to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff members. Along with Student-Athlete Leadership Councils for football and men’s and women’s basketball, SAAC provides a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.

Agenda items for the SEC SAAC meeting include a leadership development presentation by Jason Martinez, a conversation and dinner with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, and an open discussion on SAAC campus programming. The group will also have the opportunity for a conversation with Dr. Katie O’Neal – the SEC Chief Medical Advisor. Current SEC SAAC member Brynn Carlson will provide an update from the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

Bohnet has been the SAAC President at LSU since 2021 and was selected to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team, listed on the 2022 SEC Fall Honor Roll, and named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team. On the court, Bohnet turned in 2.96 digs per set (346 total digs) and 14 aces last season as she helped the Tigers reach their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

A goalkeeper on the soccer team, Swift joined the SAAC organization in Fall 2021. As the special events executive director, some of her responsibilities include organizing events for the group and serving as the point of contact for other SAAC groups. In November 2022, Swift helped lead an event called “Sweat To Suits,” a professional dress fashion show created to inform student-athletes about appropriate business dress across different industries.

Swift earned her spot on the 2022 SEC Community Service team for the second time in her career. The senior was also named to the CSC Academic All-District team and Fall Honor Roll in 2022 for her performance in the classroom. On the pitch, Swift started in 19 matches between the posts for the Tigers and recorded her second career goal against Lamar in the team’s first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. The goalkeeper also led the conference in saves per game, with an average of 4.05 and a total of 77 saves on the year.

