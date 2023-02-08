Two Time All-American Alexis Guillory Signs With Track & Field

BATON ROUGE, La. – Javelin thrower Alexis Guillory signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced.

Guillory, a product of Alexandria, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season.

“Alexis will immediately fill a need on our roster,” Shaver said. “She wants to compete at a high level and we can’t wait to see her do it as a Tiger.”

Last summer, Guillory competed in the AAU Junior Olympics where she placed third for her age group in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 147’ 1” (44.85m). She has earned All-American honors for two straight years.

She is also a state champion, recording a throw of 138’ 7” (42.24m) to win the 5A javelin event. Her throw at the 2022 championships was well over 10 feet farther than second place.

