Three Tigers Ranked in First ITA Individual Rankings of Spring

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team featured three athletes in the latest ITA individual rankings released on Wednesday.

The Tigers feature two players ranked in singles and one duo in the doubles rankings. In the first individual rankings of 2023, Kylie Collins checked in at No. 10 in singles and Anastasiya Komar moved to No. 30. In doubles, Komar and Nikita Vishwase came in at No. 11.

Collins’ move to No. 10 saw her fall three spots from her previous spot. Collins has opened the dual season with a 2-1 record at the top singles court for the Tigers and recently picked up her fourth ranked win of the year last weekend when she took down No. 47 Marie Mattel, 7-6(4), 6-4.

For Komar, she moved up two spots to reach a new career-high at No. 30. The Belarus native has started the dual season a perfect 4-0 and is up to 18 singles win in the overall season.

Rounding out the ranked Tigers is the duo of Komar and Vishwase, who moved down four spots to No. 11. The pair have posted a 4-0 record in doubles play, helping the Tigers secure the doubles points with a win in all but one match this season.

