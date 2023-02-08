SEC Releases 2023 Softball Television Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2023 SEC softball television schedule was announced Wednesday. The LSU softball team will have 13 nationally televised games during the regular season.

SEC softball programs will be featured on over 70 broadcasts across ESPN networks this season. Specifically, the SEC Network is slated for 56 games featuring the conference’s 13 softball teams as well as live coverage of the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament May 9-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.

LSU will have a total of eight games played on SEC Network (SECN) and five on ESPN2. Five of the 13 televised contests for LSU will be played at Tiger Park.

The Tigers will open their SEC slate at South Carolina March 11-13 with all three games airing on SECN. The Tigers’ next televised appearance is a non-conference game hosting McNeese State March 21 at 6 p.m. on SECN.

On March 25, LSU’s game at Ole Miss beginning at 6 p.m. will be shown on SECN and the Purple and Gold will open April playing against Missouri on April 6 at 5 p.m. in Tiger Park on SECN.

LSU’s first ESPN2 appearance will be against the reigning national champions, the Oklahoma Sooners April 11 at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge. A few days later, LSU will take on Auburn April 14 at 5 p.m. on SECN and then return to ESPN2 on to conclude the Auburn series April 16 at 3 p.m. in Auburn, Ala.

The next three televised games for the Fighting Tigers will be on ESPN2 including a 7 p.m. game April 22 against Mississippi State at Tiger Park. The next two games will be against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. April 29-30.

The Tigers TV schedule concludes with a 3 p.m. game versus Georgia May 6 at Tiger Park.

Any games picked up or changed from streaming to a television network will be announced closer to the date of the contest.

