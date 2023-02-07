Track & Field’s Favour Ofili Garners SEC Recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that junior Favour Ofili has been named the SEC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This is Ofili’s first weekly-conference honor of the 2023 season.

Ofili started her weekend off running a time of 22.55 seconds (converted to 22.62 for altitude) to take first place in the women’s 200 meter on Friday. Her altitude-converted time of 22.62 seconds was the fastest time in the nation this past week, and is .09 seconds off of her nation-leading time of 22.53 seconds.

On Saturday Ofili followed that performance up with a bronze worthy finish. Ofili ran a time of 7.25 seconds in the preliminaries and then followed it up with a time of 7.21 seconds in the finals. Her time of 7.21 seconds adjusts to 7.23 seconds for altitude and ranks just outside of the top-10 at 11th in the nation.

She will look to compete in the 60 meter, 200 meter, and the 4×400-meter relay this weekend at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Indoors

Favour Ofili – Track Athlete (February 7)

